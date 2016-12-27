|
Channel NewsAsia
|Thai police set to raid scandal-hit Buddhist temple
Daily Mail
BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Devotees of a Buddhist abbot suspected of money laundering barricaded entrances to their temple on Tuesday as more than 700 police assembled outside, preparing to raid the sprawling complex north of Bangkok. The Wat …
Hundreds of Thai police surround Dhammakaya temple in Bangkok to arrest abbotInternational Business Times UK
police surround Buddhist temple in stand-off with monksThe Sydney Morning Herald
Police, DSI try to enter Dhammakaya templeBangkok Post
The Straits Times –The Nation
all 10 news articles »