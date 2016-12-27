The Latest: Pearl Harbor survivor welcomes Japanese visit – Daily Mail

|
|The Latest: Pearl Harbor survivor welcomes Japanese visit
Pearl Harbor survivor Alfred Rodrigues says he welcomes the visit by Japan's top leader to the USS Arizona Memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in Hawaii this week to see …
