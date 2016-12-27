|
OregonLive.com
|Trump overshadows N. Korean nuclear issue
Korea Times
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent remarks about a buildup of nuclear weapons are sparking concerns that the new U.S. government may not keep North Korea's nuclear program on a short leash, analysts said, Monday. They also said possible …
2016 was the end of the world as we know it. So what's next?The Guardian
Walker hopes arms race comment means peace through strengthMinneapolis Star Tribune
'Absolutely Frightening': Greenpeace Responds to Trump's Call for a New Nuclear Arms RaceAlterNet
The Australian
all 25 news articles »