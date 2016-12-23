|
New York Times
|Trump Says the US Should Expand Its Nuclear Capacity
New York Times
President Vladimir Putin with his senior military officials in Moscow on Thursday. Credit Pool photo by Alexei Nikolsky. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald J. Trump said on Thursday that the United States should greatly “expand its nuclear …
Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fearsDaily Mail
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin signal renewal of nuclear arms raceTelegraph.co.uk
Trump calls on US to 'greatly strengthen and expand' nuclear weapons capabilityThe Guardian
USA TODAY –The Atlantic –The Independent –Scottish Daily Record
all 171 news articles »