|
Washington Post
|Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears
Daily Mail
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) – P resident-elect Donald Trump called for an expansion of the United States' nuclear capabilities on Thursday, in a tweet that alarmed nonproliferation experts who said that a boost to the U.S. arsenal …
Politics|Trump Says US Should 'Expand' Nuclear Ability, but Offers No DetailsNew York Times
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin signal renewal of nuclear arms raceTelegraph.co.uk
Trump calls on US to 'greatly strengthen and expand' nuclear weapons capabilityThe Guardian
USA TODAY –Scottish Daily Record –The Atlantic –The Hill
all 166 news articles »