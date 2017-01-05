|
The Guardian
|Turkish police shoot dead two suspected attackers after explosion
The Guardian
Cars at the site of an explosion in front of the courthouse in Izmir, Turkey. Photograph: DHA/AFP/Getty Images. Agencies in Ankara. Thursday 5 January 2017 09.07 EST Last modified on Thursday 5 January 2017 09.18 EST. Share on Facebook · Share on …
Turkey explosion: Huge blast outside Izmir court just a day after 20 'Islamic State supporters' detained in cityMirror.co.uk
Explosion strikes Turkish city of IzmirITV News
Suspect reportedly on the run after car bomb wounds 10 outside courthouse in TurkeyFox News
The Independent –Telegraph.co.uk –Evening Standard –Reuters UK
all 74 news articles »