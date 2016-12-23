|
Daily Mail
|UN Security Council delays vote on Israeli settlements
Daily Mail
The UN Security Council delayed a contentious vote on a draft resolution demanding that Israel halt settlements as President-elect Donald Trump weighed in and said the United States should veto the measure. Egypt requested that the vote be postponed, …
Israel Lobbied Trump to Help Derail UN ResolutionWall Street Journal
Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concernsBBC News
ANALYSIS: UN saga shows sands shiftingJerusalem Post Israel News
The Boston Globe –Haaretz –Telegraph.co.uk –NBC New York
all 379 news articles »