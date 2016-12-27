|
Newham Recorder
|West Ham dish out a Boxing Day mauling
Newham Recorder
West Ham United's Andre Ayew celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PA Wire/PA Images. The Hammers slayed the Swans in convincing style at the Liberty. Share article from Newham …
West Ham takeover: Insider reveals they have had £650million takeover bidDaily Star
Swansea City 1 West Ham 4: Ayew scores on return to deepen Bradley gloomYahoo Sports
West Ham strike four times at the Liberty Stadium to compound Swansea's Premier League problemsWestern Telegraph
Mirror.co.uk
all 144 news articles »