Why George Michael turned his back on America – The Guardian

By on Comments Off on Why George Michael turned his back on America – The Guardian


The Guardian		 Why George Michael turned his back on America
The Guardian
George Michael pictured in Los Angeles in 1988. The singer visited America only sporadically in recent years. Photograph: Saint Tro Press/Rex/Shutterstock. Edward Helmore. Monday 26 December 2016 04.50 EST Last modified on Monday 26 December …
George Michael: Six songs that defined his lifeBBC News
George Michael dies from suspected heart failureBelfast Telegraph
George Michael dead: Iconic singer-songwriter dies at 53The Independent
Mirror.co.ukExpress.co.ukFinancial TimesCoventry Telegraph
all 1,081 news articles »

Read more

Why George Michael turned his back on America – The Guardian added by on
View all posts by Editor-In-Chief →